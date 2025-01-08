Calderdale Council to consider two proposals for future of The Shay including one from Huddersfield Giants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calderdale Council say they will consider two proposals for the future of The Shay at its cabinet meeting in March.

Ken Davy, owner of Huddersfield Giants rugby league club, has expressed interest in buying the Shay so that the Giants can play there temporarily from 2026, while a new stadium is built for them in Huddersfield. Also, a group of FC Halifax Town supporters has submitted an initial business proposal to run the stadium.

If approved, Mr Davy’s proposal would see major investment in upgrading the Shay to Super League standard, and would ensure it could continue to be used by FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers in the long-term.

Upgrades would include a new hybrid pitch with improved surface and drainage quality, which would be more resilient to the weather and would increase reliability for games. The installation of the new pitch would be supported by the Premier League and external grants.

The Shay

Further upgrades, funded by Mr Davy, would include essential health and safety works, improved toilets, new modern, energy-efficient LED lighting to replace the floodlights, a new electronic scoreboard and electronic digital perimeter advertising.

If Mr Davy’s proposals went ahead, the new hybrid pitch at the Shay would be constructed from summer 2025, and the potential impact of this on Halifax matches is being discussed with the clubs.

The Shay Stadium has been registered as an Asset of Community Value, giving community interest groups the chance to express interest in buying the site. The FC Halifax Town supporters’ group’s initial proposal to run the stadium would require an ongoing financial commitment from the Council, so the Council has asked for more detailed information from the group at this stage.

Detailed discussions between the Council, the clubs and the prospective buyers will be ongoing until the Cabinet meeting in March.

The Council have been discussing the future of the Shay Stadium in Halifax with FC Halifax Town, Halifax Panthers RLFC and other interested parties, including local Ward Councillors.

This comes after the Council agreed at Budget Council in February 2024 to stop running the stadium by 1 April 2025 to save £161,000 per year, and to remove the additional annual cost of up to £500,000 to meet the stadium’s health and safety needs.

The Council insist they are committed to the stadium.

Coun Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said: “We know how much local people value the Shay and the local football and rugby clubs. The Council is a strong supporter of sports, physical activity and the community spirit that comes from following local teams, so we are committed to the future of the stadium.

“Major financial pressures mean we’re having to make tough budget decisions and can no longer run the Shay.

“In the proposals we’ve received to take on management of the stadium, we’ve seen great commitment to the future of Halifax and professional sports facilities. We will be considering all options thoroughly before making a decision in March 2025, once the proposals have been worked up in more detail.”

Ken Davy, Chairman of Huddersfield Giants, said: “I am excited by the opportunity to work with FC Halifax Town, Halifax Panthers and Calderdale Council, on the potential upgrading of the Shay to make it into an outstanding Community Stadium facility for the benefit of all.

“I believe that bringing it up to Super League standard would dramatically improve the match day experience for spectators and encourage more fans to support both FC Halifax and the Panthers. From the Giants’ perspective, whilst the upgrading of the Shay would be costly, it could be the ideal interim solution for us whilst we progress plans for a new stadium in Huddersfield.”

Damian Clayton MBE, Chief Executive Officer, Halifax Panthers said: “At Halifax Panthers, we remain optimistic about the future of the Shay Stadium and are committed to working collaboratively with Calderdale Council, FC Halifax Town, and Mr. Davy to explore all opportunities. We believe the Shay has the potential to evolve into a vibrant community hub, securing the longevity of professional sport played here while promoting diversity, inclusion, and wellbeing.

“Alongside these discussions, we are diligently working to fully substantiate the details within our own Business Plan, ensuring we have a robust contingency in place should further consideration be required. We are confident that through collective effort, a sustainable and mutually beneficial outcome can be achieved for the benefit of all.”

David Bosomworth, Chairman of FC Halifax Town, said: “News of potential significant investment in the Shay Stadium is very encouraging. Over the course of the next two months until the appropriate Cabinet meeting in March, it is expected more detailed discussions will take place when clarity on any proposals allows decisions to be made.

“Investment during these difficult financial times is hopefully a good news story for the Council, the two Halifax Clubs and the community as a whole.”