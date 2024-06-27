Centre-back Will Smith becomes Halifax's second summer signing
FC Halifax Town have completed the signing of former Harrogate Town centre-back Will Smith.
Smith, 25, left Harrogate at the end of the previous campaign after five seasons at the club.
Smith started his career at Barnsley, where he made his professional debut in November 2018, and had a loan spell at Darlington before joining Harrogate in the summer of 2019.
He won the FA Trophy with Harrogate in 2020 as well as earning promotion into League Two with them.
He had loan spells at Scunthorpe and York towards the end of his time at Harrogate.
