"Certain players have got to step up and do more," says Millington ahead of crucial clash with Maidenhead

Chris Millington says it's time for his new-look Halifax team to start delivering.

The Shaymen are without a win in five after their 1-1 draw at Eastleigh on Saturday, with Ryan Galvin's late equaliser earning them a point.

It's the first time Town have failed to win in five consecutive league games since the start of Millington's reign.

"It's important to break the duck in terms of scoring," said Millington on Galvin's goal, Town's first in just under eight hours, "and it's important to get a point from such a long and difficult away trip.

Chris Millington

"So there's lots to be grateful for but also, there's an awful lot we've got to do better.

"I think a number of players have got to start performing to a higher level more consistently.

"When you look at the players we've not got available and those who've come in for them, particularly Jack Evans and Scott High, then when Flo Hoti comes off in the first-half.

"We're missing Max Wright off the right side too. Certain players have got to step up and do more.

"It's one of the things we do well at this club is give lads opportunity, but we're not a charity, they've got to come in and deliver.

"We're not just giving them opportunity for their sake, it's so they can deliver for the club."

The current Halifax first-team is vastly different to the one that was starting at the turn of the year, with key players like Sam Johnson, Will Smith, Scott High, Jack Evans and Max Wright all out with injuries.

Florent Hoti was Town's latest injury victim on Saturday when he was forced off with a dead leg, which took the tally up to an astonishing 11 unavailable players.

And The Shaymen have found it tough adapting to such unique circumstances, with performances and results dipping of late.

"There's two factors that contribute," Millington said.

"One is we've obviously lost some very good players, but secondly, these are lads who are playing week in, week out and really building up their minutes.

"So we've got to be mindful of that and be aware that some lads might also need a bit of time and a bit of a run in the team to build up a level of consistency and a level of impact.

"And also they've got to build up the experience to be able to go game after game after game, because some of them haven't done that yet in their senior careers.

"But what they've got to be aware of is we haven't got a lot of games left so we haven't got a lot of time left to support them and help them develop into regular starters, they've got to take the initiative to some degree and start to deliver better and more consistent performances, because a season's work is reliant on them doing that."

After three straight wins at the start of March, Town have taken just two points from a possible last 15, scoring just once.

"They're different players and also different challenges based on the fact we're in a more challenging point of the season, and some lads are just beginning to build up consecutive appearances and lots of minutes," Millington said.

"So there are different challenges at play, not to mention the challenges The Shay has presented over the last two months.

"Three months ago it was in good shape but the last two months have made it a really challenging place to play football.

"People will say it's the same for both teams, but it's not, it's very demanding on the body to play on that surface week in, week out and then alternating that to playing on a hard surface away from home and a very soft one at home.

"It does create an injury risk.

"So there are things we have to be mindful of but we don't ask anyone to feel sorry for us, we don't moan about the challenges, we get on with them and we recognise we're in a very, very strong position going into the last handful of games of the season, but we've got to do more to exploit that opportunity."

Despite their slump in form, Halifax are still four points clear of eighth with five to go.

"We've put ourselves in a really healthy position but as a staff and a group of players, we've got to do more to exploit the opportunity that presents.

"And if we're good enough to make the play-offs, then we want to make them in good form.

"We don't want to be limping there and bowing out with a whimper.

"We want to be going into them in good form and with a strong run of performances behind us, and confident we can progress.

"All eyes are on Maidenhead but there are a number of factors that motivate us to be better against Maidenhead than we were against Eastleigh."

After Saturday's draw at Eastleigh, a frustrated Millington hinted that youngsters Sean Tarima, Danuel Nkrumah and Dubem Eze - who all came off the bench at the weekend - could be handed their first starts next time out.

"They will get their opportunity," said the Town boss.

"Whether they start on Saturday or not, I don't know as yet.

"But they'll certainly get their opportunities over the next few games to impact it off the bench and to start games.

"Everybody in the squad has got to be ready and has got to be able to do the jobs we need them to do and to impact the last few games."

Saturday's game respresents a huge moment in Maidenhead's season too, with The Magpies five points adrift of safety.

"They're scrapping for their lives," Millington said.

"Maidenhead always have good players, I always respect their squad.

"The manager has done a fantastic job over the years in maintaining National League status.

"They always seem to have the ability to put a run of games together where they win some games really well.

"We don't want to be victims to that, so we've got to be at our very best to make sure we're putting in a performance that deserves the three points.

"It won't be easy, they're a good group of players and always capable of putting together a good run in the National League, but we've got to be at our best on Saturday because we've got an awful lot riding on Saturday as well."

When asked what he wants to see from his team on Saturday, Millington said: "Back to the key values we've always tried to implement, the energy, good organisation and a bit of resilience.

"This stage of the season requires resilience, you've got to be able to weather a storm and get through tough parts of games.

"And that goes for every team in the division, just look at Barnet on Saturday, getting beaten by Braintree, which no-one would have expected.

"So there are real challenges that present themselves at this stage of the season that require a resilient mindset.

"But moreover, I want to see us look like a team who are really well organised, which is what we've always been historically in my time at the club.

"And I want us to show that level of energy that other managers keep praising us for, where we out run and out work teams, and I'm not sure we did that consistently well enough against Eastleigh, so we've got to get back to that as well."