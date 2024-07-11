Chance to win some exciting prizes at FC Halifax Town open day on Saturday

By Tom Scargill
Published 11th Jul 2024, 08:26 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 08:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An opportunity to watch an FC Halifax Town training session is one of the auction prizes on offer at the upcoming Supporters Club open day on Saturday.

The event will take place between 4pm and 8pm at The Shay and will feature team photos, a stadium tour, sponsored walk, live music, food and drink and a blind auction, with prizes also including joining the squad at their media day next month, admission for 10 people to a private box for a Town home game and a brewing experience at Steam Brewing Company.

On the day, envelopes will be available to make a sealed bid in the auction. For those living away, or who are unable to attend, bids can be sent in confidence to the Supporters Club treasurer at [email protected] with a closing date of 10pm on Friday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Supporters Club hope the open day will become an established event in The Shaymen’s calendar.

The ShayThe Shay
The Shay

In a statement, they said: “A number of supporters had asked for the reintroduction of an open day and the Supporters Club were more than happy to take this on with our working group including supporters club members and FC Halifax Town.

"We hope that this will again become an established event where both fans of all ages and players get to interact away from a match day setting.”

Related topics:FC Halifax Town

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice