Chance to win some exciting prizes at FC Halifax Town open day on Saturday
The event will take place between 4pm and 8pm at The Shay and will feature team photos, a stadium tour, sponsored walk, live music, food and drink and a blind auction, with prizes also including joining the squad at their media day next month, admission for 10 people to a private box for a Town home game and a brewing experience at Steam Brewing Company.
On the day, envelopes will be available to make a sealed bid in the auction. For those living away, or who are unable to attend, bids can be sent in confidence to the Supporters Club treasurer at [email protected] with a closing date of 10pm on Friday.
The Supporters Club hope the open day will become an established event in The Shaymen’s calendar.
In a statement, they said: “A number of supporters had asked for the reintroduction of an open day and the Supporters Club were more than happy to take this on with our working group including supporters club members and FC Halifax Town.
"We hope that this will again become an established event where both fans of all ages and players get to interact away from a match day setting.”
