Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An opportunity to watch an FC Halifax Town training session is one of the auction prizes on offer at the upcoming Supporters Club open day on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place between 4pm and 8pm at The Shay and will feature team photos, a stadium tour, sponsored walk, live music, food and drink and a blind auction, with prizes also including joining the squad at their media day next month, admission for 10 people to a private box for a Town home game and a brewing experience at Steam Brewing Company.

On the day, envelopes will be available to make a sealed bid in the auction. For those living away, or who are unable to attend, bids can be sent in confidence to the Supporters Club treasurer at [email protected] with a closing date of 10pm on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Supporters Club hope the open day will become an established event in The Shaymen’s calendar.

The Shay

In a statement, they said: “A number of supporters had asked for the reintroduction of an open day and the Supporters Club were more than happy to take this on with our working group including supporters club members and FC Halifax Town.

"We hope that this will again become an established event where both fans of all ages and players get to interact away from a match day setting.”