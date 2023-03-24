Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Chesterfield.

Rob Harker scored the winner between the teams in their league meeting at The Shay earlier this season. Photo: Marcus Branston

Venue: The Technique Stadium

Date: Saturday, March 25

Kick-off: 3pm

Odds: Chesterfield win 1/2, draw 3/1, Halifax win 4/1

Referee: Greg Rollason has shown 61 yellow cards and two red cards in 17 National League games this season. He took charge of Halifax's 1-1 draw at Bromley in November.

In the league this season

Chesterfield: PL38 W20 D8 L10 F65 A44 GD21 Pts68

Halifax: PL37 W11 D10 L16 F35 A43 GD-8 Pts43

Last five games

Chesterfield: Gateshead (a) W 2-1, Southend (a) W 2-1, Yeovil (h) D 1-1, Wealdstone (a) W 4-0, Woking (a) W 1-0

Halifax: Wealdstone (h) W 5-0, Dorking (a) D 0-0, Gateshead (a) D 0-0, Aldershot (FAT a) W 2-0, Yeovil (h) D 1-1

Scorers

Chesterfield: Andrew Dallas (14), Ryan Colclough (11), Paul McCallum (10), Armando Dobra (10), Kabongo Tshimanga (8), Jeff King (8), Joe Quigley (7), Liam Mandeville (6), Akwasi Asante (5), Ollie Banks (4), Darren Oldaker (3), Tyrone Williams (4), Bailey Clements (2), Ash Palmer, Jack Clarke, Laurence Maguire, Branden Horton, George Wilkinson

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (10), Rob Harker (6), Jamie Cooke (6), Milli Alli (4), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence (2), Jesse Debrah (2), Matty Warburton (2), Tylor Golden (2), Jamie Stott (2), Harvey Gilmour, Angelo Capello, Festus Arthur, Yamen Osawe

Manager: This is Paul Cook's second spell in charge of The Spireites, having previously managed them between 2012 and 2015, taking them to the League Two title in 2014. He guided them into the National League play-offs last season, in which they knocked out The Shaymen. Best known for playing spells with Wolves and Burnley, Cook has also managed Portsmouth, Wigan and Ipswich among other clubs.

Last season: 7th in National League

One to watch: Winger Ryan Colclough started his career at Crewe Alexandra before playing for Wigan and Scunthorpe. After scoring eight league goals in his first season at Altrincham, Colclough reached double figures last season with 11 and his sparkling form for them over the first-half of the campaign earned him a move to Chesterfield, where he has scored four goals in his last six appearances.

Head-to-head: Played 100, Chesterfield wins 45, draws 18, Halifax wins 37

Last time they met: Rob Harker's goal nine minutes from the end earned Halifax a 1-0 win over Chesterfield at The Shay in December.

Match facts: Halifax are the lowest scorers away from home in the National League (12), while only Yeovil have scored fewer goals in the National League this season than Town (35)

Halifax have only won once in their last ten away league matches

Only top two Wrexham and Notts County have won more games in the fifth tier this season than Chesterfield (20)

Halifax have kept four clean sheets in their last five outings

Chesterfield have only won once in their last six home games

Four players in the Chesterfield squad have reached double figures for goals this season, while only one Halifax player has

Halifax have only scored more than once in an away league game once this season

Saturday's National League fixtures:

Torquay v Dag & Red

Wrexham v York

Notts Co v Scunthorpe

Yeovil v Bromley

Aldershot v Gateshead

Altrincham v Southend

Boreham W v Eastleigh

Maidstone v Woking

Oldham v Solihull M

Chesterfield v Halifax

Dorking W v Maidenhead

