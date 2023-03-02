Town’s boss has faced heavy criticism in recent weeks from supporters following a run of only one win in 11 league games, and chants of “we want Milly out” echoed around The Shay before a ball was even kicked on Tuesday evening.

Responding to his critics ahead of the Shaymen’s clash with Dorking, Millington said:

“I have got absolutely no problem being criticised and people having an opinion on me or my work. I am absolutely secure in my ability and what I am trying to do.

FC Halifax Town manager Chris Millington has demanded the fans to ‘trust the players’ ahead of his side's trip to Dorking on Saturday.

“What I would ask the fans to do, if they can’t trust me, is to certainly trust the players because they give their all and they are desperate to do well for the club.

“We had an incredibly young side (playing against Wealdstone). The oldest outfield player would have been no older than 25, I think. The fans have got to appreciate the quality of the players coming through at this football club.

“But, also, they have got to trust the decision making on the pitch. Of course they will make mistakes but, more often than not, they will be genuine mistakes trying to do the right thing.

“By all means, criticise me and my decision making but let’s support the lads and create an atmosphere for them to play in. Create an atmosphere for them to feel confident and free to play the way they are capable of playing.

It was all smiles on Tuesday night as the Shaymen recorded a brilliant 5-0 home win against Wealdstone

“And, if they make a mistake, cheer even louder, get behind them even more. Let’s not criticise and start calling young men of 21, 22, 23 years old. Let’s help them to serve the club even better than they are trying to do at present.”

And Millington insists he and his young squad are now “really looking forward” to the long trip to Surrey at the weekend.

“We go to Dorking and it is a good surface for playing football on because it’s a 3G surface and it will give us the ability to get the ball down and work it as well,” Millington said.

“We are really looking forward to it and expectations will be high on the back of the Wealdstone performance.”

He added: “They will want to get the ball down and knock it about. That is the type of team we enjoy playing against. We feel we can go toe-to-toe with those types of teams.”

Millington confirmed Jamie Stott, who scored Town’s first two goals on Tuesday night, was replaced after rolling over on his ankle in the first half.

Festus Arthur took his place after declaring himself fit ahead of the game, while Tom Clarke is back running although, according to the manager, at “a slower process than we expected.”