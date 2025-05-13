"Come away with no regrets" - Town boss Millington's message to his players ahead of play-off eliminator

Chris Millington has urged his Town side not to come away with any regrets from their play-off eliminator at Oldham Athletic on Wednesday night.

Halifax will battle it out with The Latics for a place in the semi-finals, and a visit to York City, next week.

And Millington says his message to the Town squad will be to give it their all and play to their potential.

"To come away with no regrets, that's always the message in any game really, is to make sure we fulfil our potential," Millington told the Courier.

"I think the only real regret in life is not fulfilling your potential and that generally comes through either fear or lack of effort.

"We don't want that. We don't want that for the players first and foremost.

"We don't want them to come off with any level of regret if they're not successful, and we don't want our hopes and hard work, and the fans' hopes and dreams, dashed by anybody underperforming or lacking the commitment required to go and get the result.

"So for us it's always about making sure that as individuals and as a team, we fulfil our potential and I think if we make that commitment to ourselves and to each other then we'll put ourselves in with a very strong chance of winning the game."

Millington says play-off games are usually tight affairs and largely come down to small margins making the difference.

"They can be won and lost on mistakes, technically, tactically, lack of concentration, so they're certainly key features," he said.

"I think we've got to look at the game differently, we've got to approach it and look at how we impose our strengths on Oldham, and not just focus on dealing with their strengths.

"We know they'll play direct, they don't tend to do anything different from that.

"We know they'll look to overrun us in midfield, they don't do anything particularly different from that.

"And we know they carry a physical presence, so we've got to deal with that.

"I think if we deal with those aspects effectively and we manage to impose our ability to run, to counter-attack and by maintaining possession in their half, then I think we'll come out on the right side of the result.

"But we can't just approach it in the same vein as we've approached the last few league games, we've got to look at it differently and come up with a really smart tactical plan.

"And we believe that tactically, we can help the lads win the game because Oldham's tactics from the beginning of the season to now have remained very consistent, so we know they're not going to change a great deal."

Millington accepts that Town are the poor relations of the six clubs involved in the play-offs, and will be classed as the outsiders.

"Everyone in the play-offs is more fancied than us," he said.

"York City have got to be the favourites to win it, Forest Green should be because of the money they've spent and the players they've recruited, they should be right up there and arguably ahead of York City, but they're not.

"Oldham and Rochdale are huge clubs for this level and, dare I say it, much higher budgets than us, and I'm talking over 50 per cent higher from my understanding.

"And then Southend are the big-hitters and one of the form teams coming into it, who've made a late surge.

"So no-one fancies us, which is great because when, all of a sudden, people start saying nice things about us in the media and the press, we tend to be victims of that and it tends to cost us.

"But when nobody expects anything of us and everyone thinks 'they've achieved what they wanted to by making the play-offs' then that's when we can be at our best because we like that underdog tag.

"We'll wear that with pride and we know that it can carry us forward.

"Everyone's expected to do better than Halifax Town, except the staff, the players and the fans of Halifax Town, who all believe we can do it."

Halifax were the second lowest scorers in the National League this season, but the Town boss isn't too concerned by that statistic.

"These games will be decided by the odd goal so it shouldn't be a huge problem for us," he said.

"Our challenge with that has been maintaining a consistent starting 11, finding the quality within the new group of players.

"We've got there with that.

"Although we're not rattling goals in left, right and centre, it's not a mjor concern for me because I know we've got goals in the squad with the likes of Luca Thomas, Daniel Nkrumah, Zak Emmerson, Jamie Cooke, Angelo Cappello can weigh in with assists, Flo Hoti will weigh in with important goals at important times.

"Owen Bray has got goals in him, he arrives in the box particularly well, his timing is very good.

"So there are goals in the squad, what we've got to do is make sure we're not conceding soft goals and we know we can win games by the odd goal quite comfortably."

Millington confirmed Town will have practiced penalties by the time the game comes round, with the tie having to be decided on the night.

"Absolutely yeah, we'll practice every facet of the tie that might help us win it," he said.

"We want to make sure lads are clear on what they're doing when they step up and they're not stepping up in that couldron at Boundary Park for the first time and they get the opportunity to make the decision about what they're going to do, and practice what they're going to do, before."

Millington says he has no doubts that the Town fans will rise to the occasion and provide a vocal away following.

"Our fans, we know, will be brilliant," he said.

"When we take the kind of number we're expecting away from home, the atmosphere will be fantastic and the support for our lads will be brilliant, so that's a given.

"And that will make a huge difference to the lads being able to focus on the performance, knowing they've got great backing at the ground.

"So that's ticked off, we're confident of that."

And the Halifax manager is confident that his players will relish the big crowd and the special atmosphere that awaits them at Boundary Park, rather than being intimiated by it.

"That comes back to making sure they're absolutely clear on the game-plan, on our tactical approach and what their role and responsibility is within that," Millington said.

"So we'll have had four sessions to be able to make sure the lads are absolutely clear on that, which allows them to remove any emotion, remove any of the distractions within the game and gives us opportunities to just bring the concentration back to 'right, what's my job in the moment'.

"That's how we can help them, but I think this is the type of thing lads want to be involved in and the vast majority of our squad won't be affected by that.

"There's certainly some of the younger part of the squad, the less experienced part of the squad, who might need a bit of help managing that but I think the majority of our lads who'll be in the starting 11 will deal with it manfully."