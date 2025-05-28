COMMENT: Millington can reflect on a job well done at Halifax under challenging circumstances

If Chris Millington's replacement ends up boasting two play-off finishes and an FA Trophy win, they'd be within their rights to label it a success.

It's a very good record from the last three years, especially considering the obstacles in Millington's way.

His first summer as manager was no different to the two that followed, and seem to be the main reason why Millington has stepped down, with a massive squad rebuild undertaken using meagre resources.

It didn't go well, with Halifax dropping like a stone to the foot of the table by the start of October, shipping goals and with a squad of players who didn't look up to standard.

But the turning point came three days after a wretched 4-0 home defeat to Woking, when Town galvanised themselves to beat York 1-0 at The Shay.

The only way was up after that, and while it wasn't an enitrely vertical ascent, things did get better, including a memorable home win over moneybags Wrexham.

Players bedded in, underperformers were shown the door and progress was steadily made, with Town finishing a respectable 11th in the table before the zenith of Millington's reign, a gloriously sun-drenched FA Trophy final win over Gateshead at Wembley.

The following season, after rebuild number two, started slowly. In fact it didn't properly start at all until October, with four straight wins, but even then it was spluttering into life more than anything, not helped by the time-consuming process of gelling a new-look squad together.

It was a bleak mid-winter before the joys of spring saw Halifax really find their form, featuring a barnstorming 4-2 victory over Chesterfield and what was arguably the club's best performance under Millington.

But circumstances conspired against Town, who were forced to play home games at Accrington Stanley and navigate four games in a week to end the season due to the inadequacies of the Shay pitch.

Such exertions meant the play-off eliminator at Solihull was one game too many, and they crashed out 4-2.

Millington was dejected after the game, his unwavering belief that Town would go all the way absolutely crushed.

But he dug deep and reassembled a squad for the third time in as many summers, again with scant resources.

Millington missed a chunk of the season in September after undergoing surgery, and admitted he rushed back too soon from his recuperation.

And again, he steered The Shaymen into the top seven, where again, they were like a Ford Fiesta surrounded by monster trucks.

This time, a ridiculous injury list proved too disruptive to be overcome, depriving Millington of what would have been a genuine promotion contender of a team had everyone been fit.

But a patched-up side put up no resistence in the play-off eliminator at Oldham, and were thrashed 4-0.

What's happened since then sums up the cycle Millington wanted to break, with Adam Senior and Ryan Galvin leaving for Barnet after being developed into Football League standard players at The Shay.

It's likely they won't be the only ones, either.

Like Pete Wild before him, Millington achieved two play-off finishes, although some Town fans will argue Millington's sides did so with less panache and style, and a lot fewer goals.

There's no doubt there was an entertainment deficit at times, none more so than towards the end of this season, where Town went almost 12 hours without a goal in a campaign where they were the division's second lowest scorers.

But far more often than not, Millington's teams worked incredibly hard, were well organised and gave everything to the cause.

Much like Millington himself, who was a constantly affable, approachable and good-natured figure in the role.

He can reflect on having taken the club as far as he could, given the myriad obstacles he faced, be it financially, losing key players to injury or bigger clubs, and the Shay pitch.

His record in the transfer market was never going to be entirely successful with a budget that was hovering around the relegation zone, but Milli Alli, Kane Thompson-Sommers, Jamie Stott, Andrew Oluwabori, Senior and Galvin are now all EFL players having been signed and developed by Millington.

That's without mentioning his integral part in the previous three years under Wild, when Town were lifted off the floor and given back their respectability and pride.

That remains intact after three years under Millington, even if his ambition of a promotion into the Football League proved elusive.