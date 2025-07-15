Community group withdraws their interest in taking over The Shay

The community group who launched a bid for The Shay say they have withdrawn their expression of interest in the stadium.

In a statement sent to the Courier, the group says that now leaves the way clear for Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy’s proposed purchase of the ground to be completed.

The group, named The Shay Community Stadium Ltd, formally notified Calderdale Council of their intention to bid for ground through the Community Right to Bid scheme in May, meaning Mr Davy’s plans to take over the stadium were delayed.

Calderdale Council announced their intention to dispose of The Shay at the start of last year, and had agreed its sale to Mr Davy, who plans to use it as a temporary home for the Giants while they find a new ground in Huddersfield.

In a statement, the group said: “It is with regret that The Shay Community Stadium Ltd has withdrawn its expression of interest in the Shay Stadium. This means the Asset of Community Value moratorium period has ended and the sale of the Shay to Ken Davy can now proceed.

“Firstly, we appreciate the cooperation received from Calderdale Council officers who have provided the requested information and subsequent clarification in a timely manner.

"The Shay Stadium has lacked investment over many years and requires significant funds to bring it back into a fully safe and usable facility. It is in a condition where urgent improvements are required – something a community bid would struggle to facilitate.

"The council has clearly lacked ambition. Opportunities to develop new income streams have been overlooked, while existing sources of revenue have been allowed to decline.

"A long-term strategy for the broader redevelopment of the Shay estate was essential to secure the stadium’s future and enable reinvestment in its facilities—an approach the council itself acknowledged in a 2019 report yet failed to implement.

"Nevertheless, we believe the stadium has the potential to operate at a profit. Taking into account the council’s continued use of the facility—as the council itself has indicated—a break-even position was clearly achievable.

"With improvements across other areas and the application of some ambitious, innovative thinking, we were confident that profitable operation was within reach. However, this does not address the underlying issue of the stadium’s current condition.

"We also remain concerned that Cabinet made its decision without undertaking full and proper consultation, relying solely on the limited January 2024 budget consultation.

"While the proposal at that time referred to the potential disposal of the Shay, we were assured this did not necessarily mean a sale. Since then, the goalposts have shifted significantly, yet no further consultation has taken place.

"We recognise that public finances are under pressure and that the Council faces significant challenges in setting a balanced budget. However, what is most disappointing is the lack of ambition and the unwillingness to explore alternatives beyond a quick sale.

"The intentions of Ken Davy are unclear. He appears to be using the stated positions of both Calderdale and Kirklees Councils to further his own interests, without any reassurance that his plans for Shay will be brought to fruition.

"He has suggested that he won’t move the Huddersfield Giants rugby team out of the John Smith’s Stadium until planning permission for a new stadium in Kirklees has been found. His preferred choice of an old gas works site near the JSS has been rejected by the council and other options in the borough are limited.

"FC Halifax Town supporters are already feeling the impact of Ken Davy’s proposal. The club has taken on debt exceeding £100,000 to fund pitch works, leading to a significant rise in matchday admission and season ticket prices for the 2025/26 season.

"We are concerned about the similar impact this could have on rugby club supporters—and even more so about the long-term consequences for both sets of fans if the stadium moves into private ownership, including the potential for increased rents.

"Since Cabinet’s decision in March, neither club has publicly offered their full support for the sale of the stadium to Ken Davy. Given the significant implications for the long-term future of both clubs and their supporters, the continued silence is concerning. We urge both clubs to clarify their positions on this matter.

"Once any sale is completed, that will be the end of over 100 years of public ownership. It will likely remain in private hands indefinitely, with intentions that may never be fully transparent.

"While this doesn’t necessarily mean the stadium’s future as a sporting venue is at immediate risk, it does introduce long-term uncertainty, reduced oversight, and increased vulnerability for both of our clubs.

"Finally, our intention was never to deliberately delay the sale of the stadium to Ken Davy. Our aim was to genuinely explore alternative solutions that could preserve the stadium in community hands and avoid the risks associated with private ownership.

"Unfortunately, it is clear that the Council has little appetite for this approach, choosing instead the easier route of offloading a valuable local asset—one that should be safeguarded and celebrated as a cornerstone of the Calderdale community.”

Calderdale Council have been approached for comment.