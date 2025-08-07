COMPETITION: Win a pair of tickets to an FC Halifax Town home game

Two lucky Courier readers can win a pair of tickets to any FC Halifax Town home league game during the 2025-26 season.

The Shaymen kick-off their new National League campaign on Saturday away to Braintree in what will be manager Adam Lakeland's first competitive match in charge.

Town have finished in the play-offs in the last two seasons, and will be aiming for a hat-trick of top seven finishes as they begin their new era under the former King's Lynn boss.

After several years of pitch problems at The Shay, Halifax will also be playing on a new hybrid surface that has been installed over the summer.

The Shay

We've teamed up with The Shaymen to offer two of our readers the chance to win a pair of adult matchday tickets to a home league game of their choosing.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer the following question:

Which club did new Town boss Adam Lakeland manage last season?

To enter the competotion, email [email protected] with your answer. Make sure you put the words Town Ticket Competition in the subject box.

The deadline for entries is 1pm on Tuesday, August 12. The winner will be informed by 1pm on Wednesday, August 13.

Normal National World competition rules apply. For more details visit www.halifaxcourier.co.uk.