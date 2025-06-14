Cooper's departure from FC Halifax Town confirmed after three "truly memorable" years

Andy Cooper says his three years at FC Halifax Town have been “truly memorable” after his departure from the club was confirmed.

It follows Chris Millington stepping down from his role as manager last month, and brings to an end the management team’s association with The Shaymen.

Town say Cooper “will assist with any handover to our new management team in due course”.

Cooper told the Halifax website: “‘With the obvious changes currently occurring at the club, I have decided that it is the right time for me to step away as I look to continue my journey as a first team assistant.

"My three years at FC Halifax Town have been truly memorable and I am better for the experience. Alongside player progression and special performances both home and away, our two play-off finishes and the FA Trophy win at Wembley are achievements that I hold dear. To share this journey under the guidance of Chris Millington was remarkably special and I wish to thank Milly for bringing me to the club and for his overall contribution to FC Halifax Town throughout his tenure.

"To chairman David Bosomworth, thank you for the opportunity, the club has not achieved EFL status yet but we still shared some special moments and I pay credit to you and the club staff for the support throughout.

"I have been privileged to work as part of a dedicated backroom team who continually go above and beyond, I thank you all for your dedication and expertise. Special mention to the players for their contribution on a daily basis, working on grass with you has been an absolute pleasure - wishing you all the very best for the future.

"Finally, to the fans. I am grateful for the support throughout the past three seasons and wish nothing but success for everyone associated with FC Halifax Town.”

Chris Millington and Andy Cooper

Town chairman David Bosomworth told the club website: “We have already stated what a pleasure it has been to work with Chris Millington and the same is totally applicable to Andy.

"We have been well served by the contribution of both and Andy has more than played his part as a great foil for Chris, with a calm and professional approach to everything he does. We wish Andy all the best for the future and very sure it won’t be too long before he is on the touchline again. Thank you for everything.”

Town also said an announcement regarding any new managerial appointment will be made as soon as ongoing discussions are finalised.

Former Kings Lynn, Farsley Celtic and Curzon Ashton boss Adam Lakeland, whose assistant is ex Halifax player Sam Walker, has been linked to the vacancy at The Shay,