Curzon Ashton v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Curzon Ashton 0-0 Halifax
Curzon again get the corner away
Shot by Oluwabori blocked for a corner
Cosgrave and Emmerson now up front with Oluwabori and Cooke behind them and Evans sitting
Cosgrave on for Jenkins
A couple of Town corners come to nothing but they win a third one in a row, which is cleared
Poor delivery, over everyone in the box
Oluwabori wins Town a free kick on the right, 25 yards out
Good effort from range by Senior arrows just wide
Cummings now sitting in the dugout with an ice pack to the back of his leg
Cummings comes off for Arthur
A cross from either side of the pitch cleared by Curzon before Cappello’s cross is also headed away
Decent cross by Emmerson but no one there to meet it
Cummings back on his feet but gingerly
Jo Cummings down injured now
Curzon corner cleared by Town
Emmerson now the central striker with Cooke and Oluwabori either side. Senior at RWB with Smith, Cummings and AAA the back 3
Halifax should be ahead here but haven’t been clinical enough so far