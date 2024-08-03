Curzon Ashton v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Live

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s final pre-season game against Curzon Ashton.

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:47 BST

FT

Curzon Ashton 0-0 Halifax

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:44 BST

88

Curzon again get the corner away

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:44 BST

88

Shot by Oluwabori blocked for a corner

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:42 BST

86

Cosgrave and Emmerson now up front with Oluwabori and Cooke behind them and Evans sitting

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:42 BST

85

Cosgrave on for Jenkins

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:41 BST

85

A couple of Town corners come to nothing but they win a third one in a row, which is cleared

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:39 BST

83

Poor delivery, over everyone in the box

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:39 BST

82

Oluwabori wins Town a free kick on the right, 25 yards out

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:36 BST

80

Good effort from range by Senior arrows just wide

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:33 BST

77

Cummings now sitting in the dugout with an ice pack to the back of his leg

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:31 BST

75

Cummings comes off for Arthur

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:30 BST

73

A cross from either side of the pitch cleared by Curzon before Cappello’s cross is also headed away

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:29 BST

73

Decent cross by Emmerson but no one there to meet it

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:27 BST

71

Cummings back on his feet but gingerly

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:26 BST

70

Jo Cummings down injured now

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:24 BST

68

Curzon corner cleared by Town

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:23 BST

67

Emmerson now the central striker with Cooke and Oluwabori either side. Senior at RWB with Smith, Cummings and AAA the back 3

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:20 BST

63

Halifax should be ahead here but haven’t been clinical enough so far

