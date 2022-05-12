Dates for National League play-off eliminator games moved

The eliminator matches were due to take place on Wednesday May 25 and Thursday May 26 but have now been moved back to the start of that week.

The eliminator game involving the teams who finish fifth and sixth will now take place on Monday, May 23 (7.45pm), with the game involving the teams who finish fourth and seventh taking place on Tuesday, May 24 (7.45pm).

The semi-final matches are scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29.

The semi-finals will see the teams who finish second and third have home advantage against the winners of the eliminator games, with the second placed team hosting the winners of fifth v sixth (scheduled for Sat, May 28), and the third placed team hosting the winners of fourth v seventh (scheduled for Sun, May 29).

The promotion final is on Sunday June 5 at 3pm.

Halifax are level on points with third placed Solihull going into the final day of the season, and need to better their result at Boreham Wood when they visit leaders Stockport.

County need a point to ensure they win the title, but that would only be good enough to lift Halifax into third if Solihull were to lose. Should Solihull win, Halifax would need to beat Stockport by six more goals than Solihull's winning margin to overtake them.