Decision to be made over trialist before the end of the week, says Town boss Millington
The Brentwood Town striker has been training with Halifax with a view to earning himself a permanent deal.
And the Town boss says that should be decided soon.
"There are conversations going on about him within the club," Millington said, "and we'll progress that over the next couple of days to a conclusion one way or the other."
On whether any other additions might be made, Millington said: "There are conversations going on, and especially at this time of year when clubs are trying to push players out on loan and some players are learning their fate that they're not going to be required at their current club, there are loads of conversations going on.
"But there's nothing really close to being signed."
Millington also confirmed that midfielder Lui Bradbuy, who joined Town at the start of December on non-contract terms, has left the club.
