Decision to be made over trialist before the end of the week, says Town boss Millington

By Tom Scargill
Published 29th Jan 2025, 14:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Chris Millington says he expects a decision to be made on trialist Daniel Ogunleye before the end of the week.

The Brentwood Town striker has been training with Halifax with a view to earning himself a permanent deal.

And the Town boss says that should be decided soon.

"There are conversations going on about him within the club," Millington said, "and we'll progress that over the next couple of days to a conclusion one way or the other."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Chris Millington

On whether any other additions might be made, Millington said: "There are conversations going on, and especially at this time of year when clubs are trying to push players out on loan and some players are learning their fate that they're not going to be required at their current club, there are loads of conversations going on.

"But there's nothing really close to being signed."

Millington also confirmed that midfielder Lui Bradbuy, who joined Town at the start of December on non-contract terms, has left the club.

Related topics:Halifax

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice