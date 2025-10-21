Devonport hits hat-trick as Shaymen defeat Leeds United under 21s in National League Cup

Owen Devonport scored a hat-trick as FC Halifax Town made it two wins out of two in the National League Cup by beating Leeds United under 21s 3-0.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was exactly the game Town needed after their defeat at Truro and before Saturday's second consecutive Yorkshire derby against York.

The Shaymen were deserved winners against the holders of the trophy; defensively solid, creative in attack. Just the response Adam Lakeland would have wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Town boss made six changes to the Town side that started at Truro, with a debut at right-back for Bolton loanee Ollie Smith.

The Shay

But there was no change in intensity levels from The Shaymen of recent weeks, no taking it easy because it's the National League Cup.

Owen Bray scored in this fixture last season and nearly did so again after just four minutes, firing low across goal and just wide from the right of the box.

Captain for the night Jamie Cooke created the chance, and laid another one on for Devonport soon afterwards, but he could only head over at full stretch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jevon Mills fired tamely wide at a corner as Town continued to exert much more control over the contest than their young opponents; young except for 37-year-old player-coach Jonny Howson.

Leeds then hit the same post within a matter of seconds through their best move of the game yet, with an excellent cut-back finding left-back Jayden Lienou, who struck the upright, and struck the upright again with the follow-up.

Jay Turner-Cooke had already been making his mark with some outstanding crossfield passes, and he produced a superb corner from which Devonport could hardly miss at close range.

Turner-Cooke was bossing the game, oozing class, gliding over the surface and nearly scoring from a free-kick near the left corner of the box that Rory Mahady tipped over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teams had played some attractive, flowing football, but Halifax were the more effective, especially down their left through Thierry Latty-Fairweather and Cooke, with Turner-Cooke never far from the action, always wanting the ball and rarely wasting a pass.

It wasn't quite men against boys, but Town did look the physically bigger, stronger and more cohesive side.

As evidenced by their second, when a corner was taken short and Turner-Cooke’s cross was headed in from two yards out by the unmarked Devonport.

The intensity levels dropped a little after that, almost as if both teams sensed the two-goal cushion was unlikely to be eradicated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds had the ball in some good positions, but lacked a killer final pass or shot.

Exactly what Town showed when Devonport teed up substitute Angelo Cappello, whose shot was tipped behind with 17 minutes left.

Nat Ford made his first save of the night soon afterwards, reacting well to tip over Alfie Cresswell's effort inside the box.

Devonport then sealed his hat-trick when a poor backpass and hesitation from the keeper saw the striker nick the ball, sidestep Mahady and roll it into the net at an angle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sub Will Harris nearly got in on the act with a terrific strike from 25 yards, but Mahady produced a fine save at full stretch.

Halifax: Ford, Smith (Tarima 83), Mills, Adetoro, Latty-Fairweather, Jenkins, Turner-Cooke (Hugill 57), Warburton, Bray (Harris 70), Cooke (Cappello 70), Devonport (Hayes-Green 83). Subs not used: Johnson, Hmami.

Scorer: Devonport (26, 52, 81)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 8

Corners: 8

Leeds: Mahady, Firth (Philpott 70), Howson, Howard, Lienou, Pickles (Brockie 56), Cresswell, McDonald, White, Douglas, Render. Subs not used: Ombang, Dudley, Matykiewicz.

Shots on target: 1

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 6

Attendance: 524

Referee: Matthew McQuilland

Town man of the match: Has to be hat-trick man Devonport. Took his third goal especially well and proved a very effective focal point up-front, holding the ball up and bringing others into play.