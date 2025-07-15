Dominant Shaymen thrash Clitheroe 5-0 in latest pre-season friendly

FC Halifax Town produced a commanding performance as they swept aside Clitheroe 5-0 in their latest pre-season friendly.

Florent Hoti scored twice, with substitutes Harvey Sutcliffe and Sean Tarima and latest signing Will Harris also finding the net.

Town will face sterner tests in pre-season than Clitheroe, who finished 10th last season in the Northern Premier League Division One West, three levels below the National League.

But they acquitted themselves well, dominating play and creating some good chances.

After the hosts went close from range early on, Harris should have scored for Town, playing in unfamiliar red, from no more than six yards after Jamie Cooke's knock down, but couldn't beat the keeper.

Hoti was then twice denied from close range in a matter of moments before Cooke's stinging shot was tipped over.

But Hoti made no mistake seven minutes later after Hugill found him from deep and he exchanged passes with Angelo Cappello - the conduit for a lot of the visitors' attacks down the left - in the box before firing low into the net.

It was a watchable game played at a good pace and intensity for pre-season, and the longer the first-half went on, the more control Town exerted over the contest.

Not all Town's play came off, with poor decision-making or execution letting them down at times, with The Shaymen running into trouble more than once bringing the ball out from the back.

Communication was strong from what remains a very young side, who worked hard out of possession when trying to remedy mistakes.

But when they did get it right, there was a flow and a rhythm to Halifax's play, with strong running off the ball and slick, quick passing.

There was no constant stream of instructions from Adam Lakeland and Sam Walker, just the odd comment or shout. Otherwise, they watched intently, both making notes.

Halifax got the second goal their dominance deserved thanks to a stunning strike from half-time sub Sutcliffe, who blasted a shot into the top corner from 30 yards.

That opened the floodgates, with Hoti setting up Harris for the third two minutes later, and then Harris set-up Hoti in similar fashion for the fourth barely a minute after that.

Halifax were running Clitheroe ragged, to such an extent they were probably glad to see raft of changes midway through a pretty relentless second-half for the home side.

Apart from a volley that looped just over from the edge of the box, the traffic had been very much one way.

Hoti nearly completed his hat-trick but fired just wide, before a cracking shot from Luke Summerfield, unexpectedly back in a Town shirt, outside the box was tipped onto the bar by the Clitheroe keeper.

The intensity had dropped by now, but Tarima added a fantastic fifth with ten minutes remaining with a shot from the right of the box that nestled into the far corner.

Clitheroe shots on target: 1

Clitheroe shots off target: 6

Clitheroe corners: 1

Halifax (starting XI): S Johnson, Trialist, Hayes-Green, Adetoro, Crowe, C Johnson, Hugill, Cappello, Hoti, Cooke, Harris.

Halifax scorers: Hoti (17, 52), Sutcliffe (49), Harris (51), Tarima (80)

Halifax shots on target: 10

Halifax shots off target: 3

Halifax corners: 3

Attendance: 403

Halifax man of the match: Plenty of contenders, but it has to be Flo Hoti, with two goals and an assist.