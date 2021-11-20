Dover 1-3 FC Halifax Town: "They made it tough for us" says Wild after win at bottom side Dover

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Billy Waters' brace and a goal from Kieran Green saw Town get all three points, but it wasn't an easy task against a spirited Dover side.

"I thought they (Dover) played really well, they made it tough for us and tried to negate what we're good at. At times they did that," Wild said.

"I thought we started well, first 20 minutes we were at them, got the good early goal, and then we sat off a little bit and let them grow into the game.

"We started going forward too quickly, we spoke at half-time about keeping the ball more and building more through the thirds, and we tried to do that better second-half, our distances between the lines were better and gave us more of a chance to control the game."

But Wild felt his team got the result they deserved.

"We've had how many chances on the break and set-pieces, we've had numerous opportunities, but they've had some good opportunities as well, and they've given us a really good going over," he said.

"We've had a week off and we're always not great after a week off, so to come back and get that sort of game under our belts, we're all really pleased."

Waters is now up to 12 goals for the season.

"The two he scored today are the goals I want him to score, one where we get the ball to him a yard out, because we've done the work for him, and the one where he's clean through, and you want your centre-forward to score those," Wild said.

"He's been great, he's a great lad, and it's not just his goals, it's how hard he works for the team, he gets hold of the ball and allows us to get up the pitch, it's his all round play that's as important as his goals."

On midfielder Green, Wild said: "Kieran's been great again today, he's hit the post with a header, one go just wide, the third one goes in.

"We're really pleased because we looked a threat off every set-piece today."

Wild added on Green: "He's been given his chance to play week-in, week-out now and I think he's taken that chance.

"He's getting better as a player. We've got to remember he's only 24 and he's still got a lot to learn, but he'll certainly learn by playing every week."

Jesse Debrah replaced Tom Bradbury in the Town team after the latter picked up an injury on Friday.

"Tom picked up an injury yesterday so we had to change the line-up on the way down," Wild said.

"He twisted his ankle so we thought we shouldn't risk him.

"We'll see how he is tomorrow."

On winger Jamie Allen's fitness, Wild said: "Jamie has probably got another week and hopefully we'll see him back after Torquay.

"Jay Benn is well on course for a Christmas return.

"Stenno (Matty Stenson) scored a hat-trick at Alsager. Me and the physio sat down on the bus on the way down to come up with a pan for Matt and we'll sit down with him on Monday on that.

"But I'm over the moon to have him back because he's worked ever so hard."

And on midfielder Martin Woods, Wild said: "I felt it was more beneficial to get him a session up there and keep building up on his recovery and keep building the minutes up.