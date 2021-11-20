Dover v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Dover.
We'll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website, so stay tuned!
Dover v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 16:52
Dover 1-3 Halifax
Game just going through the motions now before FT
Town have a throw deep in the Dover half
4 mins added
Game over! 3-1
Waters left with a tap in from a low cross
GGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL TTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWNNNNNNNNNN!
Some pressure from Dover is relieved by the offside flag. Expect a nervy last few minutes folks
1-2
Shot from range by Green way over the bar. I’ll let him off though as he’s been brilliant today
Kieran Green heads in a corner! The best player on the pitch deservedly finds the net and puts Town back in the lead!
GGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL TTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWNNNNNNNNNNNNNN!