Dover v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Dover.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 1:15 pm
Updated Saturday, 20th November 2021, 1:16 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website, so stay tuned!

Last updated: Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 16:52

FT

Dover 1-3 Halifax

94

Game just going through the motions now before FT

Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 16:49

91

Town have a throw deep in the Dover half

Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 16:49

90

4 mins added

Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 16:47

89

Game over! 3-1

Waters left with a tap in from a low cross

Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 16:46

88

GGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL TTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWNNNNNNNNNN!

Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 16:44

86

Some pressure from Dover is relieved by the offside flag. Expect a nervy last few minutes folks

1-2

Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 16:43

84

Shot from range by Green way over the bar. I’ll let him off though as he’s been brilliant today

Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 16:38

78

Kieran Green heads in a corner! The best player on the pitch deservedly finds the net and puts Town back in the lead!

Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 16:37

79

GGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL TTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWNNNNNNNNNNNNNN!

