Dramatic late winner sees Shaymen's unbeaten run ended in 2-1 defeat at Truro

FC Halifax Town’s eight game unbeaten run was ended after an added time winner saw them lose 2-1 draw at Truro City.

Town keeper Sam Johnson kept out an effort by striker Luke Jephcott midway through the first-half, and was the busier of the two goalkeepers throughout.

The hosts also had a couple of penalty appeal turned down in the opening 45 minutes.

Harris brought an excellent save from Truro keeper Dan Lavercombe shortly before half-time from Josh Hmami’s cross, while Town also hit the side-netting from a corner in the first 45.

Dominic Johnson-Fisher brought another save from Johnson ten minutes after the restart before a sloppy pass at the back by Truro’s Max Kinsey in the 65th minute conceded possession to Harris and he calmly slotted past Lavercombe.

Truro were in the ascendancy after falling behind, and Jephcott againt forced Johnson into a vital save with just over ten minutes remaining.

Johnson was at it again to deny Yassine En-Nayan’s header, which was tipped behind, but from the resulting corner, Truro levelled with eight minutes to go thanks to Shaun Donnellan.

The hosts then found a winner deep into added time when Zac Bell’s cross was finished at the back post by Jephcott, consigning Town to their first defeat since September 6 and seeing them drop out of the play-off places.