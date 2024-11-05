Duo expected to be available for Town's home game against Woking on Saturday

By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Nov 2024, 12:22 BST
Town duo Angelo Cappello and Owen Bray are expected to be available for Saturday's game at home to Woking.

Cappello has been out since the 2-2 draw against Wealdstone on September 28 because of a hamstring injury, while Bray missed out against York last time out through a back problem.

"Obviously he's not started a game for a while, but we should have him fully fit and available," Chris Millington said on Cappello.

It's unclear whether Jamie Cooke will be fit on Saturday, having picked up a muscle injury against York.

Angelo Cappello

"He's not trained since the York game," Millington said. "We'll see how he goes this week before making a decision."

Midfielder Scott High is a doubt due to an ankle injury he picked up in training last week, while defender Ryan Galvin is not expected to feature due to a hamstring injury.

On winger Max Wright, Millington said: "He's back out running but we need to make sure we deal with it properly and don't rush him back, but he's looking strong."

