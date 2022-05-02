A win at the Silverlake Stadium will be another step closer to that prized third-placed finish for The Shaymen. Stay tuned to find out if they can do it.
Eastleigh v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 02 May, 2022, 16:22
Gilmour coming on for Stenson shortly
Good block by Warren on Harper’s attempted cross from the left
Whitehall heads the free kick straght at Johnson
1-2
Another Eastleigh free kick, crossing position from deep
Free kick taken short and Whitehall’s shot is blocked
Eastleigh free kick, crossing chance
Bit of possession for Town there which was exactly what was needed to take the sting out of the game a bit and stop Eastleigh’s momentum
Cross from the left by Slew caught by the Eastleigh keeper
That goal puts a completely different complexion on the game now. Two goal lead is a dangerous one but a one goal lead looks pretty slender now
Eastleigh get one back through Pritchard, who converts a low cross from the right
