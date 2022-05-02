Eastleigh v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Eastleigh.

By Tom Scargill
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 12:47 pm
Updated Monday, 2nd May 2022, 12:49 pm
Eastleigh v Halifax

A win at the Silverlake Stadium will be another step closer to that prized third-placed finish for The Shaymen. Stay tuned to find out if they can do it.

Last updated: Monday, 02 May, 2022, 16:22

Monday, 02 May, 2022, 16:22

62

Gilmour coming on for Stenson shortly

Monday, 02 May, 2022, 16:22

61

Good block by Warren on Harper’s attempted cross from the left

Monday, 02 May, 2022, 16:20

59

Whitehall heads the free kick straght at Johnson

1-2

Monday, 02 May, 2022, 16:19

58

Another Eastleigh free kick, crossing position from deep

Monday, 02 May, 2022, 16:17

56

Free kick taken short and Whitehall’s shot is blocked

Monday, 02 May, 2022, 16:16

56

Eastleigh free kick, crossing chance

Monday, 02 May, 2022, 16:16

55

Bit of possession for Town there which was exactly what was needed to take the sting out of the game a bit and stop Eastleigh’s momentum

Monday, 02 May, 2022, 16:14

53

Cross from the left by Slew caught by the Eastleigh keeper

Monday, 02 May, 2022, 16:13

52

That goal puts a completely different complexion on the game now. Two goal lead is a dangerous one but a one goal lead looks pretty slender now

Monday, 02 May, 2022, 16:10

49

Eastleigh get one back through Pritchard, who converts a low cross from the right

1-2

