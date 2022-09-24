Eastleigh v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Eastleigh.
Stay with us for all the build up and all the action from the Silverlake Stadium as Town seek to bounce back from their 5-1 defeat at Aldershot last weekend.
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington.
Eastleigh v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 15:12
Gilmour wins a free kick for Town deep in their own half
Shot from raneg by Eastleigh blocked by his own player
Not a bad start for Town here
Eastleigh free kick, shove by Arthur on Whitehall
Not great from Town, lose the ball from a throw deep in their own half and concede a throw themselves. Long throw cleared though
Decent start to the game anyway, plenty happening
Corner goes all the way through the Town box for a goal kick
Eastliegh corner now
Free kick drops to Spence 25 yards out, great effort but the keeper saves it and holds it
Foul on Keane, free kick a few yards inside the Eastleigh half