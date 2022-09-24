News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Eastleigh v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Eastleigh.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 1:10 pm
FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

Stay with us for all the build up and all the action from the Silverlake Stadium as Town seek to bounce back from their 5-1 defeat at Aldershot last weekend.

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington.

Eastleigh v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 15:12

Show new updates
Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 15:12

12

Gilmour wins a free kick for Town deep in their own half

Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 15:11

11

Shot from raneg by Eastleigh blocked by his own player

Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 15:10

10

Not a bad start for Town here

Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 15:10

10

Eastleigh free kick, shove by Arthur on Whitehall

Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 15:09

8

Not great from Town, lose the ball from a throw deep in their own half and concede a throw themselves. Long throw cleared though

Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 15:08

8

Decent start to the game anyway, plenty happening

Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 15:07

7

Corner goes all the way through the Town box for a goal kick

Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 15:06

6

Eastliegh corner now

Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 15:06

6

Free kick drops to Spence 25 yards out, great effort but the keeper saves it and holds it

Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 15:05

5

Foul on Keane, free kick a few yards inside the Eastleigh half

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
EastleighFC Halifax TownNational League