Eastleigh v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
ICYMI: "I'm very positive about the run-in," says Town boss Millington ahead of Eastleigh clash
Form guide
Eastleigh: Hartlepool (h) D 1-1, Oldham (a) L 2-0, Wealdstone (a) D 3-3, Southend (h) L 2-1, Tamworth (a) L 2-0
Halifax: Sutton (a) W 3-0, Dag & Red (h) L 1-0, Oldham (a) L 2-0, Woking (a) D 0-0, Hartlepool (h) L 1-0
Stat
Halifax have not scored in the last six and a half hours of football they've played.
Shaymen
Can’t keep constantly harking back to the injuries but you can’t help but think of the line-up Town could be fielding today heading into the home straight of the season, and the players they’re deprived of. Certainly the back 4/5 and the midfield two would look very different, plus the goalkeeper of course. If Leigh and Bray are added to the list then you’re nearly up to an entire XI
Stat
Eastleigh have only failed to score once in the league at home all season and have scored in each of their last 13 home league matches.
Standings
Basically, a win would see Town move six points clear of 8th with 5 games left. That’d be nice.
Standings
Town sixth in the table ahead of kick off here - only below Gateshead on goal difference and will overtake them with a point or more. A win would take them level on points with Oldham on fourth having played a game more. Below Town, are two points behind with a game in hand, with Altrincham in 8th and Southend in 9th both three points behind Halifax having played a game more. So a win here would really give Town’s top 7 hopes a big push
Goal
Sutton equalise at home to Southend in added time. That’s a welcome goal for Town
Stat
Ludwig Francillette and Tyrese Shade are the only players to have scored for Eastleigh in their last five games
Stat
Halifax have won more and lost fewer game and scored more and conceded fewer goals away from home in the National League this season than at The Shay.
One to watch
Attacking midfielder Tyrese Shade impressed on loan at Solihull last season and joined Eastleigh on a permanent deal from Swindon Town last summer. The 24-year-old, who has also played for Walsall, is Eastleigh's top scorer this season with 12 league goals, including three in his last five, and will surely have been catching the eye of clubs in the Football League.
