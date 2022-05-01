Eastleigh v FC Halifax Town preview

Eastleigh boss Lee Bradbury

Venue: The Silverlake Stadium

Date: Monday, May 2

Kick-off: 3pm

Referee: Daniel Lamport has shown 46 yellow cards and one red card in 18 National League games this season. This is his second season referring at National League level. He took charge of Halifax's 1-0 win at Aldershot in September.

Odds: Eastleigh win 19/10, draw 12/5, Halifax win 11/10

Season so far

Eastleigh: P46, W13, D10, L23, F57, A76

Halifax: P47, W27, D9, L11, F71, A43

Last five games

Eastleigh: Wrexham (a) L 3-2, Bromley (h) L 2-0, Torquay (a) D 0-0, Barnet (h) L 3-2, King's Lynn (a) D 3-3

Halifax: Woking (h) W 2-1, Altrincham (a) D 1-1, Chesterfield (h) W 2-0, Southend (a) L 1-0, Yeovil (h) W 1-0

Scorers

Eastleigh: Daniel Whitehall (9), Tyrone Barnett (8), Harry Pritchard (6), Jake Hesketh (5),Tom Whelan (5), Ben House (5), Ryan Hill (4), Danny Hollands (2), Josh Hare (2), Christian Maghoma (2), Andrew Boyce (2), Tom Broadbent, Brennan Camp, Brett Pitman, Sam Smart, Vincent Harper, Michael Kelly

Halifax: Billy Waters (20), Matty Warburton (13), Jordan Slew (11), Kian Spence (5), Tom Bradbury (4), Zak Dearnley (3), Jack Vale (3), Kieran Green (2), Niall Maher (2), Luke Summerfield (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Tyrell Warren, Elliot Newby, Jamie Allen, Gerry McDonagh, Aaron Martin

Manager: Lee Bradbury was assistant manager at Crawley before succeeding Ben Strevens at Eastleigh in February. The former Portsmouth, Crystal Palace and Manchester City forward has previously managed Bournemouth and Havant and Waterlooville.

Last season: 9th in the National League

One to watch: Striker Daniel Whitehall has scored three goals in his last four games. The former Maidenhead forward joined Eastleigh last summer from Kilmarnock. 13 goals for Maidenhead in the 2019-20 season had earned him a move to Kilmarnock, but he struggled to hold down a regular first-team spot in Scotland.

Match facts: Only Stockport County and Wrexham have won more National League games this season than Halifax (24).

No team in the National League has conceded fewer goals this season than Halifax (31)

13 of Halifax's last 16 goals have come in the second-half of games

Halifax have only won once in their last six away matches

Eastleigh have only won once in their last eight home games, and only scored in one of their last four home outings

Eastleigh have only kept one clean sheet in their last ten home matches

Last time they met: Two goals from Jordan Slew and one each from Jamie Allen and Matty Warburton saw Town ease to a 4-0 win at The Shay in January.

Monday’s National League fixtures:

Altrincham v Barnet

Boreham Wood v Wrexham

Chesterfield v Stockport County

Dagenham & Redbridge v Torquay United

Eastleigh v FC Halifax Town

Maidenhead United v Aldershot Town

Notts County v Dover Athletic

Solihull Moors v Bromley

Southend United v Weymouth

Woking v King's Lynn Town