Eastleigh v FC Halifax Town preview

Kian Spence celebrates his goal in the win at Eastleigh last season Photo: Daniel Haswell

Venue: Silverlake Stadium

Date: Saturday, September 24

Kick-off: 3pm

Referee: Elliott Swallow has shown 17 yellow cards in four National League games this season. Took charge of Town's 0-0 home draw with Southend on August 16.

Odds: Eastleigh win 11/8, draw 23/10, Halifax win 19/10

Last five games

Eastleigh: Southend (h) W 2-1, Barnet (a) L 3-1, Bromley (a) L 2-1, Yeovil (h) D 1-1, Oldham (a) L 3-2

Halifax: Wealdstone (a) L 1-0, Notts County (h) L 4-1, Scunthorpe (a) W 2-0, Maidenhead (a) 1-1, Gateshead (h) W 2-0, Aldershot (a) L 5-1

Scorers

Eastleigh: Daniel Whitehall (4), Tristan Abrahams (2), JJ McKiernan (2), Callum Ebanks, George Langston, Charlie Carter.

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (3), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence, Harvey Gilmour.

Manager: Lee Bradbury was assistant manager at Crawley before succeeding Ben Strevens at Eastleigh in February. The former Portsmouth, Crystal Palace and Manchester City forward previously managed Bournemouth and Havant and Waterlooville.

Last season: 19th in National League

One to watch: Striker Daniel Whitehall scored 11 goals in 41 league games last season, ending the campaign with five in his last seven and has carried that form into this season, scoring four in his first six matches.

Last time they met: Goals from Kian Spence and Matty Warburton saw Halifax win 2-1 at Eastleigh in May.

Head-to-head: Played 15, Eastleigh wins 6, draws 5, Halifax wins 4

Match facts: Eastleigh are yet to lose at home this season, winning two and drawing two of their four home matches

Only Torquay have scored fewer goals in the National League so far this season than Halifax (7).

Halifax have taken the lead just once in their five away games this season.

Eastleigh are unbeaten at home since losing to Halifax in May.

All Eastleigh's goals at home this season have come in the second-half. The last goal they scored in the first-half at home came against Barnet on April 23, scored by Halifax winger Sam Smart.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Woking v Solihull M

Wrexham v Torquay

Bromley v Oldham

Yeovil v Boreham W

York v Notts Co

Altrincham v Aldershot

Maidstone v Chesterfield

Maidenhead v Gateshead

Eastleigh v Halifax

Wealdstone v Southend

Scunthorpe v Dorking W