Ebbsfleet appoint former QPR and Glasgow Rangers coach as new manager
Ebbsfleet United have appointed former QPR and Glasgow Rangers coach Harry Watling as their new manager.
Previous boss Danny Searle was sacked following their 4-0 defeat at Altrincham, after which midfielder Josh Wright was in temporary charge for their 0-0 home draw with Aldershot.
The 34-year old Watling was one of the youngest coaches in England to achieve UEFA A, B and Pro Licences, having started as an acadeny coach for Chelsea aged 20.
He has also worked at the acadmies at Millwall and West Ham.
Watling’s first game in charge will be at home to Hartlepool on Saturday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.