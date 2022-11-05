News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Ebbsfleet United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of Ebbsfleet United v FC Halifax Town in the first round of the FA Cup.

By Tom Scargill
4 hours ago
FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Ebbsfleet United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Show new updates
Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 17:02

FT

Ebbsfleet 2-1 Halifax

Shaymen defeated by lower league opposition in a cup competition. Again.

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 17:02

95

Straight to the keeper

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 17:01

95

Free kick a few yards inside the Ebbsfleet half for Town - last chance territory. Will be lumped into the box

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 17:00

94

Long ball for Town goes out for a throw.

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:59

93

Corner comes to nothing

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:59

92

Ebbsfleet corner

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:58

92

Ebbsfleet have the ball in the Town half, right where they want it

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:58

91

Edser given the hosts’ man of the match. Agree, he was excellent

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:57

90

5 mins added

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:56

90

Domi on for Sterling-James

Next Page
Page 1 of 14
FC Halifax Town