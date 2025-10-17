FA Cup first round: FC Halifax Town's home tie with League One Exeter City not picked for live TV coverage

FC Halifax Town’s FA Cup first round tie at home to League One side Exeter City has not been selected for live V coverage.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That means the game will be played on Saturday, November 1 at 3pm.

Eight first round ties have been selected for live TV coverage – Luton v Forest Green Rovers, Chelmsford v Braintree, Eastleigh v Walsall, Port Vale v Maldon and Tiptree, Brackley v Notts County, South Shields v Shrewsbury, Gainsborough Trinity v Accrington Stanley and Tamworth v Leyton Orient.

Had their game been chosen, Town would have been in for a big financial boost, but can still pocket £45,000 in prize money if they get through to the second round.