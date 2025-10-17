FA Cup first round: FC Halifax Town's home tie with League One Exeter City not picked for live TV coverage

By Tom Scargill
Published 17th Oct 2025, 14:26 BST
FC Halifax Town’s FA Cup first round tie at home to League One side Exeter City has not been selected for live V coverage.

That means the game will be played on Saturday, November 1 at 3pm.

Eight first round ties have been selected for live TV coverage – Luton v Forest Green Rovers, Chelmsford v Braintree, Eastleigh v Walsall, Port Vale v Maldon and Tiptree, Brackley v Notts County, South Shields v Shrewsbury, Gainsborough Trinity v Accrington Stanley and Tamworth v Leyton Orient.

Had their game been chosen, Town would have been in for a big financial boost, but can still pocket £45,000 in prize money if they get through to the second round.

