FC Halifax Town 0-0 Solihull Moors: "I thought it was a fair result," says Shaymen boss Wild

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

There was little to separate two good teams on the night, with both defences on top for most of the match.

"I thought it was a fair result, two really good teams who cancelled each other out," Wild said.

"I just said to the players you just have to hold your hands up sometimes. We both tried to nullify each other, we both didn't want to get beat.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Solihull are free-scoring and I said to the players before the game that our out-of-possession model would be the difference between us winning and losing.

"I thought we got our out-of-possession model bang on, we let the have the first pass, Solihull want you to come and chase after them, so they can bop it round you. We weren't going to do that, we were just going to let them have the first pass.

"Early on they started going a bit longer, which suited us.

"So I'm dead pleased with us out-of-possession and stopping a team with the quality of Solihull from scoring.

"But we just unfortunately couldn't break them down at the other end."

Wild added: "I think two of the best footballing sides in the league have just gone and cancelled each other out for 90 minutes.

"Two of the best footballing sides in the league were both better out-of-possession than in possession!

"I think it's another good point on the board and we move on to Saturday."

The Shaymen have now kept 20 clean sheets this season, 17 of them in the league.

"It's fantastic, good teams keep clean sheets and we've done that tonight," Wild said.