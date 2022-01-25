FC Halifax Town 0-1 Boreham Wood: "We've done enough to at least get a point," says Shaymen boss Wild

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Josh Rees' first-half goal condemned Halifax to back-to-back defeats for the first time this season.

"Really close, tight game," said Wild. "First 15 minutes we weren't great, but we grew into the game and when we grew into it, I thought we played some really good stuff.

"The goal comes against the run of play, we should clear it better, we should keep the wing-back out of the box, and then it's a tap-in in the box.

"You know when you go 1-0 down against Boreham Wood, you're going to find it difficult because they're excellent at stopping you.

"Second-half we had all the ball, we dominated play and we just couldn't break them down.

"For large parts of the first-half, never mind the second-half, they were a line of six. It seems to happen a lot at the moment, that there's a line of six that tries to stop us playing, and we've got to find a way to beat them."

Wild added: "I hear the fans shouting 'get it forward' - that ain't the answer because every time they shouted 'get it forward' and the lads did it, we boomed it and it went through to their keeper or out of play.

"So that ain't the answer, the answer is to be patient, which means sometimes you've got to go out one side, come back out and come back at the other side, because that's what happens when teams sit in against you, that's the way we've got to play.

"Did we do enough with the ball? Maybe not, but i's very difficult when they've got six in and we've got to try and find ways to break them down."

The Town boss felt his team created enough chances to have taken something out of the match.

"I think across the game we've done enough to at least get a point, we've had three or four great opportunities first-half, and two or three good opportunities second-half," he said.

"So that's six or seven really good opportunities across a tight game against a good side.

"We should at least be getting a point out of that game and I thought we did enough to get a point."

On debutant Aaron Martin, Wild said: "I thought he worked hard, I thought he grafted well, he gave us something different and we're happy with him."

And on fellow new signing Jamie Thomas, who was an unused substitute, Wild said: "I'm really pleased, he's an excellent technical player that offers us something across the whole front four, and he really excites me."