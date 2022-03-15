FC Halifax Town 1-0 Bromley: Wild praises "excellent" Shaymen after fourth straight win

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Luke Summerfield hit a superb winner in the second-half to hand Halifax a deserved fourth straight win.

"I thought you saw two sides of us tonight," said Wild. "I thought first-half we played some really good stuff, probably the best we've played for a while in terms of how we moved the football.

"And then second-half you saw a side of us that people don't think we've got, which is defending our own box, managing the game, clearing the ball.

"As they squeezed up and gave us more of a press second-half, I thought you saw a different side to us, which was dead pleasing."

The Town boss added: "I thought the performance was excellent, like I say, I thought first-half we were unlucky to in 0-0 at the break, some blocks, some really good saves, I thought the keeper was excellent for them tonight.

"And then second-half, like I say, they came out, got set-pieces, got long throws, which we'd spoken about and worked on yesterday, and we defended resolutely, fantastically,

"I thought we managed the football match excellently tonight."

Wild felt his team were much better out of possession from Saturday's win against Dover.

"I'd said to them about the press on Saturday, I thought our press was the problem on Saturday, we spoke about it yesterday, and they rectified it," he said.

"All you can ask is that players learn from what they need to do better, even in the middle of March, and continue to put things right, and we've done that tonight."

On match-winner Summerfield, Wild said: "He's been excellent since he came back into the side, and he deserves that goal.

"He creates really well for us. It's a goal that warrants winning the football match."

Wild brought in Matty Warburton and Jack Senior for Jesse Debrah and Kian Spence, which he said were two difficult decisions.

"That's not their fault, I just didn't think it looked right on Saturday," he said.

"I had to balance that off because I needed some height in the team because of their set-piece threat, but balancing that off with wanting to be us on the attack, but balancing it with if I put too many small players in there, we have no height against one of the best teams in the league at set-pieces."