FC Halifax Town 1-2 Notts County: Shaymen knocked out of FA Trophy

Billy Waters' goal brought Town level after Ruben Rodrigues' early opener, but Kairo Mitchell scored a late winner to send Halifax out.

Town weren't at their best, but produced enough of a spirited display for County's late winner to feel like a kick in the teeth.

It'll just be the one trip to Wembley at most this season for The Shaymen.

Halifax v Notts County

Jay Benn replaced Tyrell Warren in Town's only change from the win at Dagenham, but it wasn't the same kind of performance.

County seized early control of the contest, settling quickly with crisp, precise and purposeful passing. A goal after three minutes helped too.

A brilliant pass to the right of the box by Rodrigues found Dion Kelly-Evans, whose shot was saved by the leg of Sam Johnson, but Rodrigues was well placed to lash the rebound high into the net.

A thunderous low shot from range by ex-Halifax loanee Kyle Wootton was then held by Johnson after a lovely flowing move by County, who were easily the better team.

Kian Spence, replacing the injured Martin Woods midway through the opening half, added some much-needed bite and energy to the home side, who had been underwhelming.

It took half-an-hour for Town's first shot, but Aaron Martin's effort from the edge of the box was easily saved by Sam Slocombe after a sloppy pass by County gifted the Halifax striker the ball.

That heralded a better spell by the hosts, who eventually grew into the opening half, with Spence jinking to within shooting distance and then stinging the palms of Slocombe with a rising drive.

But Halifax had looked a little rusty, a little flat and hadn't really imposed themselves on the game like County had.

Despite seven changes, the visitors had been assured, offering good movement off the ball and calmness and composure on it.

Halifax are no strangers to coming from behind to beat Notts County this season, but were showing enough of the urgency, aggression or intensity required.

It remained a struggle for Town after the break, with County producing more of the sharp, flowing football which The Shaymen have too for much of the season, but not here.

Town just couldn't get going - a misplaced pass or an incomplete one-two stopping an attack before it had even started.

But finally, it clicked, as a lovely pass by Waters played in Matty Warburton down the right of the box, and Warburton's equally clever pass teed up Waters for a low finish from near the penalty spot.

Allen then embarked on a lung-busting run down the right before, cutting in on his left, blazing well over across goal.

Control of the game had been wrestled from County's grasp now in what was a more even and open match.

Both sides were getting chances but lacking the quality to get them on target. But unlike in the first-half, Town were going toe-to-toe with County, engaging higher up the pitch and giving as good as they got.

Just when penalties seemed to looming for the third round in a row though, substitute Callum Roberts' cross from the right was converted by Mitchell at the far post.

Town pressed for a second equaliser and saw a header cleared off the line from a corner before Benn was sent-off for a second booking deep into added time.

Halifax: Johnson, Benn, Debrah, Bradbury, Senior, Summerfield, Woods (Spence 25), Allen, Warburton (Thomas 68), Waters, Martin (McDonagh 70). Subs not used: Scott, Maher. Gilmour, Slew.

Scorer: Waters (60)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 13

Corners: 4

Notts County: Slocombe, Taylor, Lacey, Rawlinson, Kelly-Evans (Richardson 77), Francis, Vincent, Rodrigues, Sam (Roberts 66), Mitchell, Wootton (Nemane 78). Subs not used: Jaros, Cameron, Chicksen, Brindley.

Scorers: Rodrigues (3), Mitchell (86)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 8

Corners: 4

Referee: Andrew Miller

Attendance: 1,406 (283 away)