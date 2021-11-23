FC Halifax Town 1-2 Wrexham: "We dominated the game from start to finish" says Wild after rare home defeat

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Jordan Slew gave Town the lead but Wrexham fought back thanks to James Jones and Paul Mullin, with the winner coming in added time moments after Elliot Newby had hit the post.

"We've dominated the game from start to finish, with and without the ball, we've made them look distinctly average, with all the money and all the clout they've got, and we've basically ran them off the park tonight," said Wild.

"I'm really gutted for the players because they deserve more than that this evening.

"Somehow they've had two shots at goal and scored two goals, but obviously when they're paying silly money for centre-forwards then that's what it gets you, which is ludicrous but it is what it is."

Town created the better chances but couldn't score the crucial second goal when they were on top.

"We could have taken more chances and then at the end we're trying to win it when we hit the post and they break on us, we're trying to win the game because that's what we are, we're a team that wants to win football matches," Wild said.

"They've hit us on the break at the end which is disappointing, but all in all, as a football club, as fans, as staff, as players, we should be proud of what the club's produced on the pitch tonight."