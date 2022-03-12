FC Halifax Town 2-1 Dover: "We've won, that's all that matters at this time of year," says Wild

Substitute Matty Warburton scored the second-half winner after Billy Waters had cancelled out Alfie Pavey's early goal for the visitors.

"I think the one thing we lacked today that's been there this season is the press and the aggressive nature to win the ball back," Wild said.

"I thought that was missing today, that's what probably caused us more problems during the game, was how we pressed out of possession.

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

"That wasn't good enough. But I thought in possession, you're looking at it early on and, Andy (Hessenthaler) is a really good manager, he's got them really organised in terms of they were a five and a four basically, and I think it took us time to get to grips with the blocky, solid nature of their play.

"However, we gift them a goal by not squeezing, tackling, dealing with the ball early enough, we gave them an opportunity.

"That makes it even tougher because they're going to sit in for the ride.

"I was pleased we scored before half-time because I could just see in their body language, it felt like 'here we go again' and I felt 'we've got a chance here, second-half'.

"One thing I want to say on record is they've given us two really good goings over have Dover, I think they deserve immense credit for how they're still going, still fighting.

"I mentioned this week about how they've kept going in games, and full credit to Andy, the club and the players for how they've gone about their business again today."

Wild said his team could have scored more but for some superb saves by Dover keeper Adam Parkes.

"When we scored the first goal I was a little bit more at ease and thought we'd go on to win the game," said the Town boss.

"I think second-half some of the patterns were excellent, and they're the patterns we work on every day.

"Both goals are very Halifax goals. The pattern of play for the second goal was something we worked on yesterday, so I'm dead pleased.

"On another day, if it wasn't for the excellent goalkeeping from Dover, we maybe get a couple more.

"Alright, it's 2-1, we've won, that's all that matters at this time of the year. Strip the result away from it, and large parts of it in possession was very good, but out of possession wasn't it's normal, snappy self."

Wild confirmed that the half-time substitution of Jack Senior for Jesse Debrah was tactical.

"I want to stress that Jesse had done nothing wrong, absolutely nothing wrong," Wild said.

"I wanted to get a left-footed centre-half and a right-footed centre-half stepping in with the ball and wanted another full-back getting round and getting higher.

"I just felt like we weren't getting enough numbers forward."

And Wild was delighted by Warburton's impact off the bench.

"People will say why didn't Senior and Warby not start, they've started large parts of the season," Wild said.

"I'm trying to keep 25 lads happy, because that's what's got us here, I'm trying to stay true to my principles of what's happened across the season.

"When Warby comes on you know what he's going to give you, you know he's got a goal in him and I thought he really boosted the levels when he came on, and it's a really good finish, I'm pleased for him."

The Town boss also felt the Shay pitch had no bearing on the game, in the first of thee matches in eight days to be played at home.