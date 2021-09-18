FC Halifax Town 3-0 Stockport County: "I thought we played to our maximum" says Wild

Pete Wild

Matty Warburton, Tom Bradbury and Billy Waters scored as The Shaymen recorded a hugely impressive result against one of the pre-season favourites for promotion.

"It was a different experience today because we normally dominate the ball here, and I thought they dominated the ball first-half, but we controlled them," Wild said.

"At half-time I asked us to be a bit more progressive, I thought we were easy to defend against when we had the ball high up in their half.

"And I thought we did that second-half, I thought we took our chance - three really good goals again, different goals, but goals that are what we're trying to be.

"So I'm really pleased in that respect.

"I thought we played to our maximum, which you have to against good players like they have.

"Because we played to our maximum, we gave ourselves a chance."

When asked what had pleased him most about his side's performance, Wild said: "Our out of possession in the first-half, I thought we were spot on, we never gave them a chance to progress, anything that came in the box we dealt with, we went toe-to-toe with their centre-forwards.

"Our out of possession game was bang on."

Wild added: "Stockport will get it right, they'll get on a run and they'll end up at the right end of the table.

"It's really pleasing to beat one of the big sides in this league."

Waters notched his sixth of the season in the game.

"It's great, that's the type of goalscoring ability he's got," Wild said.

"The kid's in red-hot form.

"I think special mention has to go to the back-four, I thought they were brilliant."

Warburton's was his first for Halifax, against his former club.

"He's been desperate, he's been over-trying, so to get off the mark, against his old team as well, is always really good," said Wild.

"I thought young Kian - Woodsy's been ill the last couple of days - so the next one steps up and it shows what we've got this year, with the young lads desperate to do well."

Wild said he was delighted for his players after a hard-working display.

"Immensely proud for them because they work ever so hard, regardless what people think about footballers, these lads graft and they're desperate to do well for themselves and the club, and I think you've seen that," Wild said.

"All in all, what a really good day."

It was announced before the game that Tyrell Warren had signed a one-year deal with the club, while fellow defender Javid Swaby-Neavin is on a month-to-month deal, which is due to be reassessed at the end of September, accoring to the Town boss.

"Ty's done really, obviously with Jay Benn's injury. We hadn't seen enough of Ty but we certainly have now," Wild said.