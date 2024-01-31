FC Halifax Town complete signing of Leeds United midfielder
FC Halifax Town have completed the signing of central midfielder Jack Jenkins from Leeds United.
The 22-year-old has joined Town on an 18-month contract with the option of a further year and becomes the club’s second signing of the month after the addition of striker Adan George from Rushall Olympic.
Jenkins made his debut for Leeds as a substitute in a 3-0 FA Cup defeat at Crawley in January 2021 and has had loan spells at Salford City and Scunthorpe United.
The announcement comes a day after Shaymen forward Milli Alli left the club to join League One side Exeter City for an undisclosed fee.