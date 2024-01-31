Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 22-year-old has joined Town on an 18-month contract with the option of a further year and becomes the club’s second signing of the month after the addition of striker Adan George from Rushall Olympic.

Jenkins made his debut for Leeds as a substitute in a 3-0 FA Cup defeat at Crawley in January 2021 and has had loan spells at Salford City and Scunthorpe United.