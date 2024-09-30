Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

FC Halifax Town will play Oldham Athletic away in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The game is scheduled to take place on the weekend of Saturday, October 12.

Winners in the fourth qualifying round will receive £9,375 in prize money, while losing sides will get £3,125.