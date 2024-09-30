FC Halifax Town drawn away to Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round

By Tom Scargill
Published 30th Sep 2024, 15:07 BST
FC Halifax Town will play Oldham Athletic away in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The game is scheduled to take place on the weekend of Saturday, October 12.

Winners in the fourth qualifying round will receive £9,375 in prize money, while losing sides will get £3,125.

