FC Halifax Town drawn away to Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
FC Halifax Town will play Oldham Athletic away in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.
The game is scheduled to take place on the weekend of Saturday, October 12.
Winners in the fourth qualifying round will receive £9,375 in prize money, while losing sides will get £3,125.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.