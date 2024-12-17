FC Halifax Town first-team players and staff spread some Christmas cheer with visit to children's ward at Calderdale Royal Hospital
Captain Sam Johnson was joined by team-mates Billy Waters, Jack Evans, Zak Emmerson and Flo Hoti alongside manager Chris Millington, assistant manager Andy Cooper and goalkeeping coach Paul Oakes.
Supported by the Community Foundation for Calderdale’s Harveys Fund, the team handed out presents to children on the ward which included FC Halifax Town teddy bears and water bottles.
Chris Millington, said: “As a football club we are an important part of the community and we recognise the role football can play in bringing people together.
"It’s great to keep the Christmas spirit alive for children who find themselves in hospital over the festive period and for the NHS staff who go above and beyond 365 days each year. We hope our visit helps to make their Christmas a little more special.”
Sam Johnson said: “It’s not nice for children to be in hospital at any time but especially over the Christmas period, likewise for parents who must find it a very stressful time. To come in and maybe put a smile on their faces for a few hours and spend some time with the children, parents and staff was enjoyable.”
FC Halifax Town and FC Halifax Town Foundation would like to place on record their thanks to the Community Foundation for Calderdale’s Harveys Fund for supporting the event.
