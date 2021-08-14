FC Halifax Town: Former Fleetwood midfielder Cooke joins Shaymen
Former Fleetwood youngster Jamie Cooke has joined FC Halifax Town on a two-year contract.
Cooke, 22, who is a box-to-box midfielder, is from Aintree in Liverpool and came through the youth ranks at Fleetwood, spending four years there, having joined them as a 14-year-old, before signing for non-league side Colne in June 2020.
Upon his arrival at Colne, their manager Nathan Rooney said of Cooke: “No doubt Jamie will play at a higher level in time” and “he has everything in his locker as a midfielder; strength, aggression, assists, and importantly, goals”.
The Shaymen said on their website that “an undisclosed compensation agreement has been agreed by both clubs”.
Cooke, who left Colne in May, joins Billy Waters, Harvey Gilmour, Matt Warburton and Jordan Slew as new faces at Halifax this summer.