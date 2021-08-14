FC Halifax Town: Former Fleetwood midfielder Cooke joins Shaymen

Jamie Cooke in action for Colne

Cooke, 22, who is a box-to-box midfielder, is from Aintree in Liverpool and came through the youth ranks at Fleetwood, spending four years there, having joined them as a 14-year-old, before signing for non-league side Colne in June 2020.

Upon his arrival at Colne, their manager Nathan Rooney said of Cooke: “No doubt Jamie will play at a higher level in time” and “he has everything in his locker as a midfielder; strength, aggression, assists, and importantly, goals”.

The Shaymen said on their website that “an undisclosed compensation agreement has been agreed by both clubs”.