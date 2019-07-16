FC Halifax Town: Former Hartlepool boss Harrison linked to Shay vacancy

Former Hartlepool United boss Craig Harrison could be in contention for the vacant manager’s position at FC Halifax Town, according to The Leader newspaper.

Harrison, who is currently the first-team coach at Welsh side Connah’s Quay Nomads, is reportedly under consideration for the role following the departure of Jamie Fullarton on Monday.

Harrison, 41, won six Welsh Premier Division titles and four Welsh Cups as manager of The New Saints, and managed them in the qualifying stages of the Champions League.

He was in charge of Hartlepool in the National League for nine months, and played for Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace during his playing career.

It is also reported that Harrison was on a previous Halifax shortlist during his time at The New Saints.

Former Rotherham boss Ronnie Moore has thrown his hat into the ring and stated his intention to apply for the job.