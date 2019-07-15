FC Halifax Town: Former Rotherham boss Moore throws his hat into the ring for Halifax job

Former Rotherham, Oldham and Tranmere boss Ronnie Moore says he will be applying for the manager’s job at FC Halifax Town.

Town are without a manager following the departure of Jamie Fullarton after 17 months at the helm.

Moore, 66, has been out of work since leaving National League side Eastleigh in November 2016, but says he is itching to get back into management, and feels Halifax could be the right club for him.

When asked if he was interested in the job, Moore said: “Without doubt. Being a former Football League team, it’d be nice to get them back there.

“I was Eastleigh in the National League and did a good job down there. I know non-league quite well.

“I would be a job that would interest anybody. It’s a decent club, run the right way. For me, it’s a big club, a former Football League club.

“It’s difficult to get out of that league because there are so many ex-league clubs in there, but you just need to be organised. It doesn’t mean you have to spend riches for it.

“It’s a case of getting the right people playing in the right positions, and having a system of play that will get you out of that league.

“It would be a great challenge but I’d love to get my teeth into it.”

Moore guided Rotherham to back-to-back promotions during his time in charge of The Millers

“The experience I’ve got as a manager in the league and non-league is vast - over 900 games,” he said. “And I think it’s crying out for that.

“I know everybody says it’s a young man’s game now, but surely there’s room for a bit of experience, a bit of knowledge and know-how, great contacts in the game. And you can call in one or two favours from the bigger clubs who’ll let their players come and play for you.

“I don’t think you’d get anybody with the experience I’ve got at all those levels.

“I’ve got a Pro-Licence, but you get to 66 and people think you’re a dinosaur, which is crazy.

“i run an academy in Rotherham for 4-14-year-old kids on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights. I have to do CPD’s (Continuous Professional Development) to keep my licence, so I’m all up-to-date with that side of the game.

“I think it would be a good fit for me.

“I’ve been watching games, I’ve watched a few non-league teams, I do a bit of commentary for Radio Sheffield.

“I’ve got an awful lot of contacts in the game, which you develop over the years.

“I am ready to come back, and I’m sure wherever it is, I can only improve them.”