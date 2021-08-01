FC Halifax Town: Former Stockport, Northampton and Yeovil forward Warburton joins Shaymen

Matt Warburton in action for Northampton Town during the Sky Bet League One match between Bristol Rovers and Northampton Town at Memorial Stadium on October 03, 2020 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old, who can play as an attacking midfielder or an attacker, joins striker Billy Waters and midfielder Harvey Gilmour in signing for Halifax this summer.

Warburton, who was at the Manchester United Academy as an 11 and 12-year-old, and at the Stockport centre of excellence from the ages of 12 to 15, joined Curzon Ashton in 2013 after a prolific spell with Maine Road in the North West Counties League, and after a brief spell at Salford City, he returned to Curzon and finished the campaign with 13 goals in just 16 league appearances.

The 2018-19 season saw Warburton secure promotion to the National League with Stockport County. Warburton netted 18 league goals, 25 in all competitions, averaging just shy of a goal every other game.

He then joined Northampton Town on a two-year deal, leaving his job as a PE teacher at a school in Sale, scoring twice in 28 appearances as The Cobblers earned promotion to League One.