FC Halifax Town Foundation’s Easter football camps

Football

Delivered in partnership with Calderdale Council, Community Foundation for Calderdale and the Department for Education, this is a national scheme to ensure that children have access to food and activities over the school holiday periods.

The scheme offers free meals and free places to children who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals or from specific areas of Calderdale.

The camps are open to boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 12 years (school year 1 to year 7), of all abilities and will help budding footballers to develop their skills, increase confidence, whilst keeping active with friends during the holidays. Meals and snacks will be provided to all participants.

The camps are delivered by qualified and background checked coaches. All of our football courses run within the FC Halifax Town player progression pathway, which follows the FC Halifax Town coaching syllabus and progression of players into their wider community and academy coaching sessions.

As part of the project and alongside coaching skills FC Halifax Town Foundation staff will oversee a variety of fun and engaging tasks to support the education of children and families to achieving a healthy and balanced diet.

The scheme is overseen by the Community Foundation for Calderdale who fund and support a vast range of activities that help young people, older people and disabled people, as well as homelessness, sports, environmental, education, and mental health projects. The Community Foundation for Calderdale works with local communities to inspire and encourage projects that they want to see, to make their neighbourhoods happier, healthier and safer places to be.

Camps will run in the Easter, Summer and Christmas holidays.

They will cost £15 per day, this includes lunch and snacks. The camp is free to families who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals.