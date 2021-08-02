FC Halifax Town: “He’s got a lot of potential if used correctly” - The lowdown on Town’s latest signing Matt Warburton

SHREWSBURY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Matt Warburton of Northampton Town in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Shrewsbury Town and Northampton Town at Montgomery Waters Meadow on September 19, 2020 in Shrewsbury, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

How would you describe him as a player?

An attacking midfielder who likes to play in the number 10 role. Will make late runs into the box and should chip in with goals. He has good technical quality and scored a couple of excellent free-kicks for Northampton. He’s more of a goalscoring number 10 rather than a creative player.

How did he do at Northampton?

He had his moments but generally struggled to establish himself at this level and rarely had a consistent run in the team. He started last season very well and scored a couple of good goals, but got squeezed out of the team and eventually went out on loan.

Why was he released there?

Just didn’t do enough to earn a new deal. The previous manager (Keith Curle) was the one who sent him out on loan to Yeovil at the start of the season but he didn’t feature in the new manager’s (Jon Brady) plans either. I think Brady wants to build a team around pace and athleticism and that doesn’t suit Warburton’s style.

What is his best position?

A central attacking role. He’s not a central midfielder but neither is he an out-and-out striker. He often played in the free role behind a striker for Northampton.

How did he fit into the team there - in which formations/positions did he tend to play, and perform best?

As previously mentioned, he would regularly play in an advanced midfield role, linking midfield with attack.

What can Halifax fans expect from him?