FC Halifax Town: “I just feel he’s ready” says Wild after naming Maher as his new captain

FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors, The Shay, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Photo: Marcus Branston. Niall Maher

Maher, 26, stepped into the role when Nathan Clarke was unavailable last season, and has now taken over from Clarke as skipper after the veteran defender left Halifax at the end of last season.

“He knows the club probably better than any player here,” Wild said of Maher.

“I think when he stepped up to the plate when Nathan was injured last season, I thought he did an excellent job.

“That back three was probably when we were at our best last year, and he was at the hart of that and produced some excellent performances.

“So I just feel he’s ready, and there’ll be two senior leaders in Summers (Luke Summerfield) and Woodsy (Martin Woods) that will support and help him in that trio of senior leadership.”

When asked what qualities had led to Maher being handed the role, Wild said: “I have a big thing about personal organisation, and I think he has really good personal organisation, he’s really organised, and little things like that are great when you’re leading a group and leading a dressing room.