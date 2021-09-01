FC Halifax Town: “I know what’s coming on Saturday, I’m ready for it.” says Wild

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

The Shaymen go into the match, which will be live on BT Sport at 5.15pm, having recorded back-to-back wins against Woking and Altrincham over the Bank Holiday weekend.

And Wild says he is ready for what he is anticipating Yeovil will throw at his side.

“You know what you’re getting, you know what’s coming, they’re going to be big, strong, aggressive, they’re going to try and bully us, they’ll think they can bully us,” said the Town boss.

“Don’t get me wrong, they’ve got some really good footballers as well, but I’m sure their aim will be to bully us on Saturday.”

When asked how his side can counteract that, Wild said: “Just more of the same, we don’t have to get into a fight, we ain’t got a team to fight, we’ve got a team to play football, and that’s what we’ll be looking to do.

“One of our core values is tactical awareness, which is about our style of play, not the opposition’s.

“You’re always working on style of play, there’s always areas you need to be better in your style of play.

“Sometimes we need to be better defensively, sometimes we need to be better offensively, you’ve just got to keep working away at it.

“If you think you’ve cracked it you’re knackered.”

Yeovil’s 6ft 3in forward Joe Quigley was their second highest scorer last season and already has three goals this term.

“He got two on Monday, he’s a good striker in this league, and I really like Tom Knowles, the winger, I think he’s a really good player,” Wild said.

“They’ve got lots of threats that we’re going to have to be ready for.

“Darren (Sarll) sets his teams up fantastically well. I know what’s coming on Saturday, I’m ready for it.”

Wild said there were some sore bodies after their two games in three days.

The squad were given the day off on Tuesday and home gym work to do on Wednesday, and will be back in on Thursday to prepare for Saturday’s game.

“We’re doing alright, there’s still bits I’m seeing where I’m thinking ‘that needs to be better’, ‘that needs to be tidier’, ‘that needs to be on the front-foot more’ etc,” he said.

“But I think the response from the Maidenhead game and how we’ve conducted ourselves athletically as well as technically, has been great.

“We’ve just got to keep building those partnerships better, make sure they become slicker, and our out of possession is as slick as our in possession.

“We’ll review both games and speak as staff about the areas we need to be better at.”

Striker Gerry McDonagh and defender Javid Swaby-Neavin were both not involved over the Bank Holiday weekend.

“They’re not in the squad at the moment, unfortunately for them,” said Wild.

“Obviously Dom (Tear) has still got an injury.

“They’ve just got to wait their turn.”