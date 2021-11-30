FC Halifax Town: “I’m not poised to be moving anywhere at the moment,” says Wild

FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead United, The Shay, Saturday, November 6. Photo: Marcus Branston. Pete Wild

League Two Hartlepool have been without a permanent manager since Dave Challinor left to join Stockport nearly a month ago.

Wild remains among the front-runners for the job according to the bookies, along with Gavin Strachan and Jonathan Woodgate, but the Halifax manager says no move away from The Shay is on the cards.

“I’m not on social media and I don’t read a lot to do with the outside world, but if I’m getting linked to jobs then it means the team’s doing well and the team should take an awful lot of credit for the job they’ve done this year,” Wild said.

“I can safely say that I’m not poised to be moving anywhere at the moment, there’s nothing in the offing.

“There’s a lot of talk going on but from my side of things there’s nothing to talk about because there’s been no discussions to say that I’ll be moving anywhere else.”