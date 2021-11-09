FC Halifax Town: "It's an interesting draw" says Wild on Kidderminster FA Cup tie

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Town were paired with the National League North side in the draw last night (Monday), after Kidderminster knocked out Grimsby Town and Halifax overcame Maidenhead in the first round.

"It's an interesting draw," Wild said, "obviously away from home is more difficult, but it's against a team that's had a good scalp in the last round and a team that's a decent footballing team, so it should be a really good football match.

"We will be approaching it like any other football match at any other point of the season. It's just another game in my eyes."

The game will take place over the weekend of December 4.