FC Halifax Town: "It's four really good points and we want to finish it off with a positive result" - Wild on ending a good week with a win

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Halifax have picked up four points from their last two games, beating Wealdstone 2-0 at home on Saturday before Tuesday's 0-0 draw with promotion rivals Solihull at The Shay.

That was after back-to-back defeats for Town against Wrexham and King's Lynn, but Wild is now targeting a win this weekend to round off what would be a very good week.

When asked if he felt his side had got themselves back on track, Wild said: "Yeah but we're at home so we should be putting in good performances at home.

"But yeah, I think it's four really good points and we want to finish it off with a positive result at home on Saturday.

"We want to try and win every game of football but we want to win our home games as much as we can, and we'll be going out to try and win on Saturday."

Woking are 14th in the National League, having won 14 of their 37 league games this season.

"I think they'll be very physical, very direct," Wild said of The Cards, who appointed former Yeovil boss Darren Sarll as their new manager late last month.

"What Darren (Sarll) has got at his disposal there would suggest that they're going to be very physical against us.

"I think they'll cause us a lot of problems going forward, and that's something we're going to have to nullify."

Wild says he knows what to expect from a Sarll side, having lost to his Yeovil team earlier this season.

"Strong, aggressive, physical, in-your-face, make it tough for you to play, and we're going to have to combat that," Wild said.

This will be Sarll's second game in charge of Woking, having won 1-0 at Boreham Wood in his first match at the helm last Saturday.

"Yeah, it was a great result," said Wild. "I know what Darren will be trying to do to us, it's worked against us in the past."

Wild says defender Jack Senior, who has been out with a back injury, has a chance of being available for Saturday's game.

"Hopefully yeah, it just didn't settle down in time for Tuesday's game," Wild said.

On midfielder Jamie Thomas' recovery from a calf problem, Wild said: "He'll be back in training on Thursday and we'll see how he reacts whether he's ready for Saturday."

Wild says defender Jay Benn should return to training next week, and that on loan striker Aaron Martin still has a chest infection and is a doubt for the weekend.

The Town boss also confirmed that midfielders Kieran Green and Kian Spence were not taken off due to any injuries in Tuesday's draw with Solihull.

"Greeny's legs had gone, he was knackered, and Spence, it just wasn't flowing for him as much as he'd have liked it to," Wild said.