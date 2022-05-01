FC Halifax Town: "It's still in our hands but let's not get carried away," says Wild ahead of Eastleigh clash

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Halifax beat Yeovil 1-0 at The Shay on Saturday thanks to substitute Zak Dearnley's late winner, keeping them in third place ahead of Solihull, who won at Weymouth.

Town are now guaranteed a play-off place, but a top three finish would give them home advantage in a one-off play-off semi-final.

"It's still in our hands but let's not get carried away, let's go to Eastleigh on Monday and try to get a result," said Wild.

"We just need to go and be us and see what happens, that's all we need to do."

When asked if there might be changes to his side given the quick turnaround, Wild said: "It's a smaller pitch down there, we might change a couple because of that, but we'll see."

Wild said stand-in captain Kieran Green wasn't taken off on Saturday with an eye on Monday's game.

"I just felt like we needed fresh legs in there, and I thought Woodsy might be able to unlock the door with his passing," Wild said.

"I thought we just maybe needed a bit more intricacy."

Wild admitted he does have fewer options if he were to change things than a week or two ago, with Luke Summerfield now out for the season and Niall Maher a doubt for Monday's game.

"Of course, but again, that's why I have a squad," he said.

"Pierce (Bird) came in on Saturday and acquitted himself well.

"I'm sure he was nervous to get his first 90 minutes under his belt but he acquitted himself well and hopefully that gives him confidence to push on."

On Monday's opponents Eastleigh, who drew 3-3 at King's Lynn on Saturday to leave them 19th in the table, Wild said: "They've had a transitional season, they've gone and scored three at King's Lynn on Saturday so they've definitely got a goal in them.

"But my honest answer is that we've just got to focus on us now, we've three games left and there's been a real focus on us this week, and that'll be my message as we get on the bus and in the hotel."

Wild said Jamie Thomas missed Saturday's win against Yeovil due to illness.

"Jamie phoned in ill on Saturday so we don't want anyone around the club who is ill, so he unfortunately missed out," said the Town boss.

On defender Tom Bradbury, Wild said: "He's rehabbing well, he's doing everything he can, which I like.

"All the boys in rehab are working their socks off to be fair to get back, which is great."

And on winger Jamie Allen, Wild said: "He's progressing well. I'm going to put a time-frame on Jamie because I don't want to put any pressure on anyone.

"He's rehabbing well but we'll just take our time because he's a quick player and the nature of the injury.

"If you bring him back too soon that could be catastrophic for his long-term."

Midfielder Jamie Cooke was on the bench on Saturday, and Wild said he wouldn't hesitate to play him between now and the end of the season if required.

"I'll play him, if I need to, I'll play him," Wild said.

"Gerry Mac rolled his ankle so I rang Cookie on Saturday morning and told him Jamie Thomas was ill and he was in the squad.

"If I'm honest, in football, I just like seeing young players develop. That's my biggest dig out of football is seeing young players develop, so being able to put Cookie on the bench means a lot to me because I want young players to succeed."